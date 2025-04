WORSHIP IS A VINTAGE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE FOR WOMEN AND MEN. FOUNDED IN 2013 BY SARA VILLARD AND VASHTI WINDISH, WORSHIP CURATES ON TREND VINTAGE AND DESIGNER CLOTHING, ACCESSORIES AND SPECIALTY GOODS. WE TAKE INSPIRATION FROM THE TRENDSETTERS THROUGH OUT HISTORY, THE ICONIC FIGURES THAT PUSH THE ENVELOPE AND TRULY EMULATE STYLE!



YOU WILL FIND UNIQUE AND BEAUTIFUL PIECES FROM 1900'S THROUGH THE 1990'S, INDEPENDENT DESIGNER JEWELRY, A SELECTION OF PREVIOUSLY LOVED HIGH END DESIGNERS AND MORE WHEN YOU SHOP AT WORSHIP.